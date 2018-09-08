46-Year-Old Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident in Nanjemoy

On Friday, September 7, 2018, at approximately 2:55 p.m., police fire and rescue responded to the area of Port Tobacco Road, and Spike Virginia Place, in Nanjemoy for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, Troopers observed the driver, Dedric Kenya Ross, 46, from Upper Marlboro, being treated by EMS personnel.

A preliminary investigation by Troopers indicated the purple 1998 Honda CBR 1100 was traveling eastbound on Maryland Route 6 and for unknown reasons, left the roadway and struck a pole. Ross was ejected from the motorcycle, and consequently struck a tree.

After all medical treatment efforts were unsuccessful, Ross was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS personnel.

Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding the above mentioned incident is asked to contact the La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200. The investigation is continuing and being investigated by the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack.

