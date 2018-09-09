Two Injured After Serious Crash in La Plata

On Friday, September 7, 2018, at approximately 4:00 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of La Plata Road, and Radio Station Road, in La Plata, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Toyota Mini-van off the roadway with one trapped, and a Nissan Sport Utility Vehicle in the roadway.

One patient was extricated from the mini-van and was flown out to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. One patient from the Nissan was transported to an area hospital.

Police continue to investigate the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

All Photos Courtesy of La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

