Search Continues for Missing Swimmer at Myrtle Point Park

On Saturday, September 8, 2018., at approximately 1:00 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Myrtle Point Park, at 24050 Patuxent Boulevard, in California, for the reported missing swimmer.

Crews arrived on the scene and immediately made contact with the family of the missing person, who reportedly last saw the male at approximately 11:00 a.m., in ankle deep water along the coast of the beach, crews then set up search and rescue operations including boats and rafts from Hollywood, Second District, Seventh District, and Ridge Volunteer Fire Departments. Charles County, and Calvert County dive teams, also responded and assisted with sonar searches with Maryland Natural Resources Police, the United States Navy, and the United States Coast Guard.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., all land based units were returned to service, and at approximately 4:50 p.m., all fire and emergency medical services were put in service due to weather. The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continued to search the area with a drone, and on foot and ultimately all units on the search were placed in service shortly before 8:00 p.m.

The missing subject has been identified as Manuel DeJesus Portillo Romero, a Hispanic Male, born 9-26-97.

He was last seen at Myrtle Point Park on September 8, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., wearing a navy blue Hawaiian style shirt, and black pants with white stripe on the side. Attached is a photo of the missing person, although he currently has facial hair. If located, please call 301-475-8008.

All units who assisted in the search are, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, The United States Coast Guard, The United States Navy, Calvert County Dive Team, Charles County Dive Team, Second District, Seventh District, Bay District, Hollywood, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments, and the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, assisted in the search.

