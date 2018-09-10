Three Transported to Trauma Centers After Serious Motor Vehicle Crash in Lothian

On Thursday, September 6, 2018, at approximately 4:25 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Mt Zion Marlboro Road, and Farmhouse Lane, in Lothian, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with subjects trapped.

Units arrived on scene to find a 2011 Ford Focus, and a 2002 Ford F-350 pickup truck, in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision, with one of the vehicle’s engine compartment on fire, and the driver of the Focus trapped.

Investigation showed the Ford Focus was southbound on Mt. Zion Marlboro Road when it crossed the centerline and struck the Ford pickup truck head on.

The driver and passenger (brother and sister) of the Ford Focus were transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. One patient from the truck was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center for with minor injuries.

The preliminary cause of the crash appears to be the driver of the Ford Focus’ failure to remain right of center. Speed does not appear to be a factor.

The Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and any charges will be after review by the States Attorney. Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.





