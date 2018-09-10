Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Theft and Trespassing at Great Mills Sheetz

On September 6, 2018, Deputy John Fenwick of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Sheetz store in Great Mills for the report of a theft.
Fenwick approached Natasha Maureen Kelly, 32, of Lexington Park, who admitted that she had taken some items from the store. She stated she would pay for the items and made a stupid mistake.
A store employee advised that a no trespass order was in place from the store.
Kelly was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where she was charged with trespassing on private property and theft under $100.
