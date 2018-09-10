Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Theft and Trespassing at Great Mills Sheetz

September 10, 2018
On September 6, 2018, Deputy John Fenwick of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Sheetz store in Great Mills for the report of a theft.

Fenwick approached Natasha Maureen Kelly, 32, of Lexington Park, who admitted that she had taken some items from the store. She stated she would pay for the items and made a stupid mistake.

A store employee advised that a no trespass order was in place from the store.

Kelly was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where she was charged with trespassing on private property and theft under $100.

10 Responses to Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Theft and Trespassing at Great Mills Sheetz

  1. Joe on September 10, 2018 at 7:13 am

    BRILLIANT photo essay on the path of meth use. Well done people!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on September 10, 2018 at 7:19 am

    Nasty skank

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on September 10, 2018 at 7:28 am

    I love how we get a 3 mugshot time lapse of her meth addiction. Classy

    Reply
  4. Self Destruction at 32 on September 10, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Meth or heroin – which is it?

    That face tells it all.

    Ugly ugly ugly

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on September 10, 2018 at 7:34 am

    WOW!! A what a shame. Meth destroys another pretty face

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on September 10, 2018 at 7:45 am

    That’s the before / during / after METH!! dumbazz

    Reply
  7. brian on September 10, 2018 at 7:47 am

    Looks like her face caught fire and someone tried to put it out with an ice pick.
    “Gentlemen, this brings me to my next point: Don’t smoke crack!” LT,The Waterboy

    Reply
  8. MS. JUSTICE on September 10, 2018 at 7:53 am

    NASTY WHITE TRASH

    Reply
  9. Jeff Spicoli on September 10, 2018 at 8:16 am

    And all those foolish people who think drugs are bad for you. See, it’s working out great for her.

    Reply
  10. Anonymous on September 10, 2018 at 8:19 am

    that’s all within less than 4 years!

    Reply

