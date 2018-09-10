Lemmon Assumes Command of Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division from Gahagan

Rear Adm. Shane G. Gahagan turned over command of the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) to Rear Adm. John S. Lemmon during a change of command ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 5 at Patuxent River Naval Air Station.

Vice Adm. G. Dean Peters, Commander of Naval Air Systems Command, presided over the ceremony.

“NAWCAD is a hub of Naval innovation and technological advancement,” said Peters. “I am very proud of this organization under Gahagan’s lead and look forward to even higher levels of achievement with Lemmon.”

Gahagan, a former U.S. Naval Test Pilot School graduate and naval flight officer, reported to NAWCAD as commander and assistant commander for research and engineering in March 2016 following a career supporting a number of acquisition programs and test squadrons at Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). His Fleet assignments include Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW 115) Liberty Bells and the E-2C Fleet Replacement Squadron (VAW 110) Firebirds.

Lemmon, also a former USNTPS graduate and naval aviator, served as NAVAIR vice commander from February 2018 following a naval career supporting a number of acquisition programs and test squadrons at NAVAIR. His Fleet assignments include Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW 122) Steeljaws, (VAW 124) Bear Aces and (VAW 123) Screwtops.

NAWCAD supports the research, development, engineering, test and evaluation of all Navy and Marine Corps air vehicle systems and trainers. With facilities in Patuxent River, Maryland; Lakehurst, New Jersey; and Orlando, Florida, the command delivers high-quality, affordable products in support of military operating forces worldwide.

