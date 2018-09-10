Lexington Park Man Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint

On September 3, 2018, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Great Mills Road.

While speaking with the operator of a vehicle, Cpl. James Stone detected the strong odor of suspected marijuana emitting from Devonte Montel Golden, 23, of Lexington Park and the compartment of the vehicle. A K-9 positively alerted to the interior of Golden’s vehicle and a large bag of marijuana was found in the center console which weighed 28.6 grams (more than one ounce).

Golden was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with CDS: Possession Marijuana more than 10 grams and CDS Possession Paraphernalia.

