Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Making a False Statement to Police

On Sept. 2, 2018, St. Mary’s County deputies and Maryland State Police responded to the 21000 block of Ace Lane in Lexington Park for the report of sexual abuse.

Lindsey Lynn Lam, 43, of Lexington Park admitted that she lied and made up the allegation. She stated she was upset with having to do all of the housework and others not doing their proper share.

Lam was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with one count of False Statement to Officer by Cpl. Scott Ruest.

