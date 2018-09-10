Two Seriously Injured in Prince Frederick Motor Vehicle Accident

September 10, 2018

On Sunday, September 9, 2018, at approximately 7:50 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Dares Beach Road, and Wilson Road, in Prince Frederick, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with subjects trapped.

Shortly after dispatch, Calvert County Sheriffs Deputy’s arrived on scene reporting one vehicle was on fire and one person was trapped.

Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department reported two patients were evaluated to be flown to area trauma centers, but due to weather conditions, both patients were transported by ground to area hospitals.

Police continue to investigate the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.




