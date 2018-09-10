Three Injured After Vehicle Crashes into Marie’s Diner in La Plata

On Monday, September 10, 2018, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Marie’s Diner at 6325 Crain Highway, in La Plata, for the reported vehicle into the building.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Ford SUV into the front of the building with one subject trapped in the vehicle, and two injured people inside.

A helicopter was requested for one patient but were down due to weather.

A 82 year-old patient was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance with serious injuries.

Photos Courtesy of the Charles County Volunteers PIO/Twitter

