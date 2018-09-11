AUDIO: Detectives in Charles County Seeking Information Related to a Shooting in Waldorf

Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward

Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking information from the public relating to a shooting incident that took place in Waldorf.

On Saturday, September 8, 2018, at approximately 11:40 p.m., the victim was walking in the 700 block of University Drive when he was approached by an unknown male. The male stole property from the victim before shooting him.

The victim was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting or who lives in the 700 block of University Drive and has home surveillance cameras is asked to contact Detective J. Feldman at 301-609-6474.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Detective J. Feldman is investigating.

