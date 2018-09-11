Sandbag Distribution Available for St. Mary’s County Residents

The St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation advises citizens sandbags will be available for distribution at the six (6) convenience centers for citizens wishing to prepare for possible flooding conditions due to Hurricane Florence.

Sandbags will be distributed on Tuesday, September 11 and Wednesday, September 12. Sandbags will be available while supplies last at the following locations:

Charlotte Hall – 37766 New Market Turner Road

Oakville – 26630 North Sandgates Road

Clements – 24547 Horseshoe Road

St. Andrews – 44595 St. Andrews Church Road

Valley Lee – 45350 Happyland Road

Ridge – 13939 Point Lookout Road

Convenience Center hours will be as follows:

Tuesday, September 11 – 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, September 12 – 9:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Citizens are reminded this is a self-serve process and staff will be on-site to monitor, but will have limited availability to assist in the filling or loading of sandbags. Sandbags are not pre-filled and each individual will be limited to between 10 and 25 sandbags while supplies last.

Sandbags provide limited protection and are intended to redirect small storm water and debris flows away from structures. It is suggested that residents lay a plastic sheet between the building and the bags to control the flow and prevent water from seeping into the door or window wells. Generally, the placement of bags is stacked up to three layers with each bag being tamped into place.

When sandbags are not available, residents are asked to use local soil or other containers (i.e. small plastic grocery bags and pillow cases). Once used, homeowners should empty the material in the bags into their yards and then properly discard the bags.

For more information go to the Emergency Services website at prepare.stmarysmd.com or the St. Mary’s County Government Facebook page and Twitter feed and use #FlorenceinSMC.