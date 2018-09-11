Charles County Fan Wins $1 Million Playing Mega Millions

Claims second-tier prize in Aug. 10 drawing

A Baltimore Ravens fan from Southern Maryland is flying high after becoming Maryland’s newest millionaire on Friday night. The Charles County man won the $1 million second-tier prize in the Aug. 10 Mega Millions drawing and was the only U.S. player to do so.

His connection with Lottery luck happened at an Indian Head store only days before the drawing.

“After waiting for a buddy who has classic cars, I figured I’d stop by Lee’s Market to get my numbers,” said the loyal Lottery player. The 58-year-old engineer, who dubbed himself “Ravens Millionaire” for Lottery publicity, bought a few Powerball tickets and a single Mega Millions ticket at the store.

Last weekend, he was visiting his mom when he decided to check his $2 quick-pick Mega Millions ticket and a few others to see if he’d had any luck.

“My sister, brother and dad were at the table watching mom eat a taco salad,” he said. “That’s when my sister and I decided to check our tickets online. To my surprise, my Mega Million numbers came out as straight as an arrow. I was calm about it and called my wife, who didn’t answer, my son, who didn’t answer and my daughter, who didn’t answer!”

The lucky millionaire, who was just one number shy of winning the game’s $63 million jackpot, arrived at Lottery headquarters on Monday accompanied by his happy family. Their stay in the Winner’s Circle included a visit with two special guests. Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions Lead Director and director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming, and the Mega Millions mascot congratulated the happy winner.

“What a great day for our newest millionaire,” Medenica said. “This win couldn’t have happened to a nicer player. We’re always glad to hear the story behind our winners’ Lottery luck and learn how the prize will enhance their lives.”

“Ravens Millionaire” plans to buy his wife and son new cars and invest most of his prize. “Winning this kind of money is quite exciting, especially with all of the possibilities it can bring,” he said. “Life will definitely change a little but I’m still the same guy.”

His lucky Charles County retailer is also enjoying the big win. For selling the $1 million ticket, Lee’s Market located at 4310 Hawthorne Road in Indian Head earned a $2,500 bonus from the Lottery.

No one hit the jackpot Friday night, sending it rolling to $75 million for the Tuesday, Aug. 14 drawing. This was the third $1 million Mega Millions win in Maryland this year. One lucky $1 million ticket is still unclaimed from the June 26 drawing. That ticket hails from Tantallon Exxon in Fort Washington.