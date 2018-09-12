Vera M. Frink went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. Family and friends will unite and celebrate her life on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 10:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at Mt. Ennon Baptist Church, 9832 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD 20735.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton, MD. The family requests in lieu of flowers monetary donations be: check payable to National Westside Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, Post Office Box 492,Chadbourn, NC 28431.

Online Donations can be made at https://team.kidney.org/campaign/In-memory-of-Vera-M-Frink or Mail check to: National Kidney Foundation c/o Team Kidney Fundraising Support, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, Please make notation: In-Memory-of-Vera-M-Frink.