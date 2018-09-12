Charles I. Farrell, Jr. “Charlie”, 77 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on September 3, 2018 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland Charlie was born to the late Charles I. Farrell, Sr. and Alice Pickeral Farrell in Baltimore, MD on June 15, 1941.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Alberta Mae Allison Farrell; his siblings, William Farrell, Hilda Woods and Shirley Beavers.

Charlie is survived by his son, Allen Jenkins Sr. (Sheryl), of Mechanicsville, MD; sisters, Joyce Allison, Jeanette Allison (Jimmy), Ginny Bowen (Joe) and Joan Lynn, all of Colonial Beach, VA. Charlie also leaves behind his three grandchildren; A.J., Brandon, and Allison Jenkins.

Charlie was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a disabled veteran and worked at NSWC Indian Head as a foreman in the Nitro Plant for the U. S. Government. Later, he was a HVAC mechanic and driver for the Burch Oil Company.

Charlie enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, American Legion and Silver Hill Lion’s Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and drag racing.

Family will receive friends for Charlie’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, September 10, 2018, from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm with the Pilgrim Ceremony at 7:00 pm at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Funeral Services will be Tuesday, September 11, 2018, 11:00 am, at the Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to:

Moose Heart 155 S International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539, (630) 966-2200 or request@moosecharities.org.

