Daniel Walter Buckner, 77, of Hollywood, MD passed away on September 3, 2018, at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

He was born on January 21, 1941 in Winchester, TN to the late Daniel Lafayette Buckner and June Matha Reynolds Buckner.

Daniel earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maryland and later earned a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Naval Post Graduate School in Monterey, CA. He and his wife, Amanda Jane Buckner, celebrated over 39 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed over 44 years with the Department of Defense as an Electrical Engineer until his retirement in January 2004. After retiring he continued to work for BAE for another five years. He was three months shy of working 50 years. He was an avid deer hunter. He enjoyed taking trips to West Virginia to hunt with his son, Greg. He volunteered for over 40 years teaching karate at the Patuxent River Naval Air Station. His family was his greatest love and he enjoyed spending time with them. Every year they took vacations together and have traveled to every state except Alaska and Hawaii. They visited almost every national park in the United States. He also enjoyed history, reading about the civil war, and visiting battlefields. He had a love for cats and dogs and welcomed many into his home throughout the years. The most recent being Trigger, Raven, and Daisy Sue whom he loved to cuddle with and take to play at the Lancaster Dog Park in Lexington Park.

Family will receive friends for Daniel’s Life Celebration on Monday, September 10, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Prayers and Remembrances shared at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Mark Dooley officiating, at Leonardtown Baptist Church, 23520 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

In addition to his beloved wife, Daniel is also survived by his children, Gregory Charles Buckner (Erica Lynn) of Lusby, MD and Stacy Eileen Fugitt (William Thomas II) of California, MD; his sister, Linda Faye Stotler (Ralph Edward) of Lexington Park, MD; grandchildren: Inara Jane Fugitt and Kiera Mae Fugitt; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sandra Kay.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636, or SMAWL, P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.