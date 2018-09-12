Chantal Marie Petett, 47, of Leonardtown, MD died peacefully on September 8, 2018 at Hospice of the Chesapeake in Harwood, MD surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on December 8, 1970 in New York, N.Y. to Kenny Sajous of Greenville, S.C. and the late Denise DeGraff Sajous.

Chantal is a graduate of SUNY-Plattsburgh, NY where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She held numerous Nursing and Nurse Management Positions over her 26 years as a loving, caring and dedicated Registered Nurse, with the last 12 years of employment with Conifer Health Solutions. On September 3, 1994, she married her beloved husband Anthony B. Petett of Augusta, Georgia in New York, NY. Together they spent 24 wonderful years together. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She had many great qualities including her compassion for others, her great sense of humor, and her strong faith. She was the epitome of what a follower of Christ should be. She continued to praise and devote her life to the Lord in what seemed to be her greatest trials.

In addition to her beloved husband, Chantal is also survived by her children: Janna Marie Petett, Stephan Anthony Petett and Gabrielle Joyce Petett all of Leonardtown, MD; her sister, Tanya Sajous of Greenville, SC; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Pastor James W. Wickham on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at Living Word Community Church, 39371 Harpers Corner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Living Word Community Church, 39371 Harpers Corner Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.