William Charles “Bill” Edick, Jr, 71, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 2, 1947 in Rhinebeck, NY to the late William Charles Edick and Julia Marks.

In 1966 Bill enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge on December 23, 1969. Bill began his career with DynCorp in 1978 as an Aviation Maintenance Supervisor for over 35 dedicated years and Tyonek for another 8 years. On May 24, 1996 he married his beloved wife, Roxanne Marie Haakenson. Together they celebrated over 22 wonderful years of marriage. He was a world traveler, with one of his favorite trips being to Italy. He also enjoyed going to Las Vegas to gamble. He was a grill master and his specialty was steak. Boating was a long time passion as he was an avid bass fisherman. His family, including his pet Bichon, “Beatrice,” where his greatest love and he enjoyed spending his time with them. He was a member of St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church in Hollywood, MD.

Family will receive friends for Bill’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. On Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. a Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Holy Face Catholic Cemetery in Great Mills, MD.

In addition to his beloved wife, Bill is also survived by his children: Christine June Davis of Lexington Park, Eileen Agnes Moore (Eric) of Tall Timbers, MD, and Bobbie Suzanne Edick of LaPlata, MD; his siblings: Robert “Bob” Edick (Linda) of Great Mills, MD, Carol Edick of Park Hall, MD, Karen Smith (Michael) of Deposit, NY, Catherine Burns (Mark) of Syracuse, NY, and Bradley Edick (Robin) of Cobleskill, NY; his grandchildren: Tyler Davis (Dayna), Hunter Davis, Madison Davis, Aubree Wilkins, Ava Lacey; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Serving as pallbearers will be Russ Brown, Phil Connelly, Eric Moore, Tyler Davis, Robert Edick, and John Miles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and the Garvey Senior Activity Center Council, Inc., P.O. Box 446, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

