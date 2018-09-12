Stephen Leroy “Beanie” Bean, 80, of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

He was born on January 22, 1938 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Thomas Leroy Bean and Mary Lillian Goddard.

Beanie is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his Honorable Discharge. After his discharge he was in the United States Army Reserves. On September 2, 1963, Beanie married his beloved wife Jean Audrey “Jeanie” Farrell in Bushwood, MD. Together they celebrated over 55 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed for 30 years as an electrician for the Department of Defense at Patuxent River Naval Air Station until his retirement in 1993. His hobbies included spending time on the water fishing and crabbing. He was often seen helping his wife at her flower shop, “Jeanie’s Flowers & Gifts.” He also enjoyed spending time with his late father and step-mother, Estelle Bean.

He was a long time member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD.

In addition to his beloved wife, Beanie is also survived by his brother-in-law’s: Thomas “Bosie” Farrell, Craig Muth and Joseph Cullison; his sister-in-law’s, Milly Farrell and Susan Muth; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Family will receive friends for Beanie’s Life Celebration on Monday, September 17, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 23080 Maddox Road, Bushwood, MD 20618. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Farrell, Robert Farrell, David Farrell, Donovan Farrell, Joseph Farrell, and Mike Wise.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, P.O. Box 310, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.