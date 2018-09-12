Joseph Leroy Lacey, Sr., 60, of Abell, MD passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on September 4, 1958 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Joseph Robert Lacey and Mary Ozella Thompson Lacey.

On July 16, 1977 Joseph married his beloved wife, Laura Lacey in Compton, MD. Together they celebrated over 41 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed for over 18 years by St. Elizabeth Hospital before transferring to the Architect of the Capital, Supreme Court Building, as a talented painter and decorator for the past twelve years. He was very skilled and could fix almost anything. He had an elaborate collection of tools which he spray painted green for easy identification. He was an avid and skilled hunter; hunting deer, rabbits, geese, and duck, which was his favorite. He enjoyed hunting with his son and son-in-law. He was enjoyed spending time of his boats, catching rock fish, oystering and running a trout line. His most enjoyable vacation where in Cape Hatteras. However, his family was his greatest pride and joy, including his toy poodle, “Diamond.” He spent as much time as he could with his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife, Joseph is also survived by his children: Brandy Sue Wathen (Kenneth) of Lusby, MD, Michael Craig Lacey (Brittany) of Orange, VA, and Jessica Nicole Kendrick (Tim) of Hughesville, MD; his daughter-in-law, Savannah Read of Batavia, NY; his sisters, Sharon Choate of District Heights, MD and Sandy Massari (John) of Lincoln, PA; 12 grandchildren; one great grandchild; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Joseph “Leroy” Lacey, Jr. and his grandson, Michael Lacey.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.