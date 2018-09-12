Joan Ann Gough Greer, 74, of Leonardtown, MD died peacefully on September 8, 2018 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on November 25, 1943 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Merrill Ignatius Gough and Nellie Virginia Thompson Gough.

Joan was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. Growing up as an only child, she worked hard with her parents to clear the land on which she currently lived. She graduated from Immaculata High School in Washington, D.C.

On September 8, 1962, Joan married her beloved husband, James Theodore “Ted” Greer at Our Lady’s Church in Leonardtown, MD. Together they celebrated 56 wonderful years of marriage. Joan was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She loved the water and anything to do with it, such as crabbing, fishing and waterskiing. She had a green thumb and grew bountiful vegetable gardens which she enjoyed canning and freezing her harvest. She was very social and loved hosting family dinners, picnics and holidays. She was an excellent cook and hostess. She enjoyed playing the slots at Dover Downs and the beaches at the Outer Banks. She loved her fur babies, which included Kali the German Shephard, Kirby a Bull mix, Ruthie the yellow cat, and Ethel the gray cat. She was very close to her family and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them.

In addition to her husband, Joan is also survived by her children: Jill Klear (Kerry), Tad Greer (Julie), Stephanie Konecny (Vac) and Michael Greer (Erika); grandchildren: Kristin Klear, Scott Klear (Erika), Tad Greer III, Alex Konecny, Elizabeth Konecny, Emily Konecny, Cody Greer and Kayleigh Greer.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 10:30 – 11:30am. A Memorial Service will be celebrated by Reverend Rob Maro at 11:30, at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and/or Southern Maryland Animal Welfare League (SMAWL) P.O. Box 1232, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

