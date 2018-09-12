Richard J. Weems, Sr. “Dickie”, 86, of Shadyside, Maryland passed away on September 8, 2018 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.

Dickie was born to the late Fernando Wilson Weems and Mamie Lena (Jenkins) Weems in Shadyside, Maryland on January 14, 1932. He was born at home on Red Top Farm, the Weems family homeplace.

In addition to his parents, Dickie was preceded in death by his son Richard J. Weems, Jr., and his siblings Angelyn Weems Parks, Wilson Dale Weems, Sr., and Marianne Weems Baldree.

Dickie is survived by his beloved daughters whom he cherished, Cindy Weems Hill of Millsboro, Delaware, and Carol Weems Bell of Annapolis, Maryland, and his devoted daughter-in-law Jenny Klein Weems. He is also survived by his three younger siblings, Martha Weems Sawyer, Fernando Ray Weems, and Nancy Weems Carpenter.

Dickie also leaves behind six grandchildren who dearly love him, Elizabeth Hill Williams, Catherine Bell, Mary Hill Bambary, Tyler Weems, Charlie Bell and Bradley Weems, and two great-grandsons Greyson Williams and Cohen Williams. He also leaves behind dozens of nieces and nephews who will always love “Uncle Dickie”

He will be sorely missed by his devoted and loving caregivers at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

Dickie was a veteran having served our country in the United States Army. He owned and operated Weems Excavating, Inc.

Dickie cherished the Weems family homeplace, Red Top Farm, on West River Road in Shadyside. He lived his entire life there until becoming ill. Dickie cherished his family and was very proud of the Weems family heritage.

Dickie possessed a great sense of humor and an infectious smile. He was also a man of great faith never wavering in his devotion to God. His daughters found these words penned by Dickie in his Bible, “Father God Thank you God for EVERYTHING. I LOVE YOU Father Son and Holy Spirit.” He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Suitland, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in memory of Richard J. Weems, Sr., 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Funeral service and burial will be private at the Quaker Burial Ground in Harwood, Maryland.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.