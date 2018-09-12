Stephen Bernard “Bernie” Quade, Sr. of Leonardtown, MD passed away on September 7, 2018. He was born on June 28, 1936 in Dynard, MD and was the son of the late Grace Irene Lacey Quade and James Carroll Quade. Stephen is survived by his wife Anna Marie Quade of Leonardtown, MD whom he married in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Mechanicsville, MD on July 11, 1959. Children: Steve Quade, (Lisa) of Valley Lee, MD, Tim Quade (Laurie) of Dameron, MD, Tony Quade (Bonnie) of Abell, MD, Dana Quade (Tracy) of Mechanicsville, MD, Corey Quade (Tammy) of Mechanicsville, MD, grandchildren; Bryan McWilliams, Jamie, TJ, Jonathon, Andrew, Anthony, Matthew, Nicholas, Stephen, Haley and Emily Quade, great grandchildren; Layla Ratliff, Mackenzie Harding, Jamie, Wesley, Emma, Charlie, Hank, Logan, Brooklynn, Brett, Spencer & Haven Quade. He is survived by his siblings; James Carroll Quade, Jr. (Frances), Matthew Quade (Ann), Agnes Pilkerton, and sister in law Ginny Quade. He was preceded in death by his siblings; Roy Quade (Mary), Mary Katherine Wathen (Elwood), Joseph Quade (Eleanor), Francis (Frank) Quade, Dorothy Quade(Popeye), and Thelma Hall (Tink), and brother in law Melvin.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. He earned his GED in 1956 from the United States Air Force.

Bernie served in the United States Air Force from January 12, 1955 to September 4, 1958. While serving the United States Air Force, he earned the Good Conduct Medal.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Bernie worked for Charles County Government as a Public Facilities Supervisor for 20 years retiring in July, 2007. As well as the Maryland Tobacco Growers Association.

Bernie enjoyed football especially the Redskins, dirt track racing, building motors, and spending time with family.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD with Father Samuel Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in the church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Jamie Quade, TJ Quade, Jonathon Quade, Andrew Quade, Anthony Quade, and Matthew Quade. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Stephen Quade, David Williams, Roy William, Haley Quade, Emily Quade, and Nicholas Quade.