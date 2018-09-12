Mary Agnes Bailey, 93, of Leonardtown, MD formerly from Loveville, MD passed away on September 4, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Born on October 5, 1924 in Loveville, MD she was the daughter of the late Mary Alma Hancock and Joseph Morgan Hancock. Mary was the wife of the late John Robert Bailey, Sr., whom she married in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Morganza, MD in 1942 and who preceded her in death on March 10, 1994. Mary is survived by her children; Tommy Bailey (Frances) of Leonardtown, MD, Linda Davis (Bernie) of Chaptico, MD, Cathy Garner (Jimmy) of Hollywood, MD, Gloria Tippett (Drew) of Chaptico, MD, Alan Bailey (Debbie) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Daughter in law Alice Bailey of Leonardtown, MD. As well as 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Siblings; Freddie Hancock, Billy Hancock, and Charlie Hancock. She was preceded in death by her son Robbie Bailey, grandson Tom Bailey, Jr., 2 great grandchildren Samantha Bailey and Dillon Brown and her brother Reggie Hancock.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident, and graduate of Margaret Brent High School. She had many jobs; driving a bus for special needs children, Avon Distributor and working at St. Mary’s Hospital. Later on in life she worked at the Navy Exchange on Patuxent River Naval Air base and retired in 1986. Mary enjoyed bowling, crocheting and gardening.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 10, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Morganza, MD with Father Drew Royals officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers will be; John Bailey, Brian Davis, Nick Garner, Jamie Tippett, Bradley Tippett, and Jimmy Bailey. Honorary Pallbearers Chris Curro.

Donations may be made to St. Mary’s Nursing Center 21585 Peabody Street Leonardtown, MD 20650.