Capitol Heights Man Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in Waldorf

On Thursday, September 6, 2018 Trooper R. Kreczmer from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a gray Ford Taurus for the driver not wearing his seat belt on northbound Route 301, north of Route 5, in Waldorf.

Upon making contact with the operator, Paul Alonzo Valentine, 27, of Capitol Heights, Trooper Kreczmer detected the odor of Marijuana emanating from the vehicle, and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted.

The search revealed Schedule II Narcotic pills, (oxycodone and codeine) and suspected Methylenedioxymethamphetamine.

Valentine was placed under arrest for CDS not Marijuana and transported to the MSP La Plata Barrack. While at the barrack, a secondary search of Valentine revealed suspected Marijuana, in his groin area.

Valentine was charged with the following:

Traffic: Driving/Attempting Drive Motor Vehicle on Highway without Required License and Authorization Operating Motor Vehicle With (Operator, Occupant UnderAge 16) Not Restrained by (Seat Belt, Child Safety Seat) Fail to Display License on Demand

Criminal: CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana CDS: Possess Paraphernalia.

