Wednesday’s Pet is Ricky

Featured Pet: Ricky

Rescue Group: Humane Society of Calvert County

Breed: Beagle Mix

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Vetted: Neutered and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: Contact group for donation fe

Ricky arrived at our facility all smiles. We are still getting to know him but feel free to stop by our kennel and see for yourself! He will make a wonderful companion.

If you are interested in Ricky you can contact: Pat at: patbeyer@comcast.net

You can visit our kennel during adoption hours.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

