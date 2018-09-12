Police in St. Mary’s County Request Public’s Assistance Locating Vehicle that Struck Juvenile and Fled

September 12, 2018
On Tuesday, September 11, 2018, Deputy First Class Dale Smith of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a hit and run accident involving a juvenile.

The juvenile victim advised at approximately 4:30 p.m. while riding a bicycle in the area of Miley Drive and Joy Chapel Road in Hollywood, the victim was struck by a vehicle.  The victim was knocked onto the ground, and sustained minor injuries.

The victim described the vehicle as a red GMC Yukon, similar to the vehicle pictured.

At the time of the accident the vehicle was operated by a black male, accompanied by a black female passenger.

After striking the victim, the vehicle fled on Joy Chapel Road, towards Hollywood Elementary School.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact DFC. Smith at (301) 475-4200 extension *8098, or by email at Dale.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

