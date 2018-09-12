After Hours Noise at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport Investigated

St. Mary’s County has received complaints regarding noise emanating from the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport after hours.

The county conducted a conference call Wednesday morning to ensure operations at research facilities comply with noise standards contained within the county’s zoning ordinance.

Management at the facilities has assured the county operations are being reviewed and action taken to prevent future occurrences. Sound measurements will be conducted to establish baseline readings for future operations.

Citizens who have questions about the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport should contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200.