St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Sex Offender

September 13, 2018

up to date photo

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Tavares Antoine Sherman, a wanted sex offender.

Sherman is described as:

  • Sex: Male
  • Date of Birth: 06/03/1974 (44-year-old)
  • Current Age: 44
  • Height: 6’01”
  • Weight: 230 lbs
  • Race: Black
  • Skin Tone: Medium
  • Eye Color: Hazel
  • Hair Color: Black

Sherman’s last known residence is 46440 Munley Lane, Lexington Park, and his employment address was 20845 Callaway Village Way, in Callaway.

Sherman, a tier III offender and lifetime registrant, is wanted for failing to register and provide information required by the registry.

Anyone with information about Sherman’s whereabouts are asked to call Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or email Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com.


older photo

