Joseph F. “Joe” Weingarden, III, 88

Joseph F. “Joe” Weingarden, III, age 88 of Waldorf, Maryland (formerly of Lake Gaston, Virginia), died September 5, 2018 at the Charles County Hospice House.

Joe, in his early years, served nine years with the Maryland National Guard and worked as a Steamfitter with the local union. For the last 30 years of his working life, he worked as a Steamfitter with the Department of Defense (United States Government). He was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Waldorf, Maryland. He liked fishing, bowling, golfing, and farming his farm in Florida. He was known as a hard worker and instilled that in all of his children.

He was the son of Joseph F. Weingarden, Jr. and Julia Ray Weingarden. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his wife, Joanne Etter Weingarden and his sisters, Jean Mayhew, Lois Fennell, and Carol Moran.

He is survived by his son, Joseph F. “Josh” Weingarden, IV (Leslie); his daughters, Sharon W. Caniglia, and Donna M. Brocht (Paul); and his grandchildren, Seth, Sara, Cathy, Jill, and C.J. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren.

Friends received on Thursday, September 13, 2018 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel (La Plata, Maryland). Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 14, 2018 at 11AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church (Waldorf, Maryland).

Memorials in Joe’s name may be sent to St. Mary’s School (13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, Maryland 20617) or Charles County Hospice House (2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.