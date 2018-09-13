Arlene Parker Hughes, 68, died, September 10, 2018 at MedStar Southern Maryland , surrounded by family and Good Samaritans.

Born on February 1, 1950 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Thelma Brown Given and Anthony Parker Given.

She was raised in Valencia, PA, were she was involved in 4H, Mars High School Sports and Bakerstown Presbyterian Church. She had a BS from the University of Pittsburgh in Public Relations and was a avid lifelong learner. Mrs. Hughes served in the U. S. Army until she was Honorably Discharged in 1973. In 1975, she meet Charles F.M. Hughes , where she was introduced to photography . She fell in love with her husband of 42 years and shared a passion for photography with him .

On her birthday, February 1, 1975, she married Charles FM Hughes at the First Presbyterian Church of Bakerstown, PA. She learned photography from her husband and helped establish the family business. Mrs. Hughes was a photographer for the Orthodontic Department at the University of Pittsburgh, under Videll Sassouni. Together they helped develop mapping for orthodontics of the face to input them to computers. She worked with National Archives a short stretch in 1988 and transferred to the Library of Congress first working in the photo lab and then with Prints and Photographs. A favorite highlight of hers was getting a mention in Jackie Kennedy’s final book for Toni Frissell by that name with Photographs 1933 to 1967.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Charles; daughters Nicole Frey (Ken Frey), Penny Gerber (Daniel Gerber); grandchildren Michael Faasen and Amelie Gerber; great-grandson, Michael Faasen, Jr.; sister Patricia McKenna (Bill Ferry).

Arlene along with her family would like to share how profoundly she suffered with Mental Illness thoughout her life. Althrough she struggled, she was able to live a very active life, which included raising a family, running a business with her husband and later working with the Library of Congress in their Prints and Photographs division. She also very much enjoyed being part of the Good Samaratin Church, Waldorf, where she was active in Bible Study, Womens Group and the Choir. She would not have been able to share so many joys and accomplishments without the support of her doctors, counselors, friends and family, which always involved extended family through church. She would encourage others to reach out to similar support networks as she did and be available to those who may be struggling.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, September 21, 2018 at 3PM at Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church, 13025 Good Samaritan Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601 with the Reverend Mark Gaskill officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Presbyterian Church, 13025 Good Samaritan Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601 or to NAMI MARYLAND, 10630 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 475, Columbia, Maryland 21044.