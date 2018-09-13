John Edgar “Bud” Humphrey, Jr., 96, of Dowell, MD, passed away on September 9, 2018 at his residence.

Born January 31, 1922 in Cove Point, MD, he was the son of the late John Edgar Humphreys, Sr. and Catherine Elizabeth (Joy) Humphreys.

Bud married Eunice Virginia (Dowell) Humphrey on January 11, 1941 in Baltimore, MD. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and owned and operated C&B Texaco Service Station in Lusby, MD. Bud was a Charter Member of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather.

Bud is survived by his children, Linda Hill (Gerald) of Arthur, WV, Bonnie Zinn-Taylor (Kirk) of Lusby, MD, and Jay Humphrey (Rita) of Branford, CN; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; his sister, Dorothy Hiebler of Pasadena, MD; and his beloved companion Benji. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice Virginia Humphrey on April 22, 2018; and siblings, Anna Windsor, Dembeigh Humphreys and Richard Humphreys.

Family will receive friends on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 11000 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Walter Beaudwin and Rev. Charles Harrell officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Keven Zinn, Hunter Zinn, Kenneth Hill, Jonathan Hill, Michael Hill and Randy McClure.

Contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.