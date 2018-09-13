Elva Theora “Little Bits” Williams, 79

Elva Theora “Little Bits” Williams, age 79 of Ft. Washington, Maryland (formerly of Cape May, New Jersey), died September 9, 2018 at Sagepoint Living Center in La Plata, Maryland.

Elva was a Secretary with the Social Security Administration for 20 plus years in Chicago, Illinois. She was a Caricature Artist who loved clothes, shopping, and drawing fashion designs for models. She loved to read and dance. She also worked at Jersey Shore in the summers of the 2000’s. She had a good “Soprano” singing voice and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood, New Jersey.

She was the daughter of Carroll Burns Williams, Sr. and Jennie Maxine Henderson Williams. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother, Joseph D. Williams and her sister, Margaret E. Clark.

She is survived by her brother, Carroll B. Williams, Jr. and her sister, Anita M. Ross. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services and Interment will be held in Kansas at a later date.