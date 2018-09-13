Charles Michael “Mike” Foley, Sr, 76, of Saint Leonard passed away at home on September 8, 2018. Mike was born in Washington, DC on February 12, 1942 to the late Harry A and Frances Foley. He was a union carpenter last working building Giant Food Stores. Mike was an avid Baltimore Ravens and Orioles fan and he loved to fish.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Shirley and son, Michael, Jr. He is also survived by his sister, Marie St John of Chesapeake Beach, brother Joseph “Peanut” Pier of New York, sisters-in-law Denise Wehland (Norman) of New Windsor, Mary Lou Payne (Gus) of Kentucky, and Jean Bowen of Florida and also survived by many nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces.

Along with his parents, Mike was preceded in death by two sons, Kelly Brian and Richard Todd.

The family will receive visitors at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 15, 2018 with a memorial service following at 11:00 am.