La Plata Man Sentenced to 25 years for Sexually Abusing Vulnerable Teen

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier sentenced Calvin Julius Burgess, 35, formerly of La Plata, to 25 years for Sex Abuse of a Minor.

Covington, commenting on the Court’s sentence said, “The Court’s sentence puts a predator behind bars where he should be. I firmly believe that no one in our great County will find fault with the Court’s sentence. This predator, by his actions, earned everyday he will have to serve.”

On May 30, 2018, after a 2-day trial and less than 30 minutes of deliberation, a Charles County jury found Burgess guilty of the aforementioned charge.The evidence at trial revealed that on June 16, 2017, officers spoke with the victim in La Plata. The victim disclosed to officers that she was involved in a sexual relationship with Burgess while she was under 18 years old. Burgess, who served as a father figure to the victim, had begun manipulating the victim – who was particularly vulnerable – for years with inappropriate behaviors. The behaviors included cuddling with the victim, rubbing her legs, and showing the victim affection for Burgess’ own benefit and sexual gratification. This eventually escalated to Burgess engaging in multiple sexual acts, to include intercourse, with the victim.

The victim revealed to her mother the sexual nature of the relationship after her 18th birthday. Her mother and sister then alerted the police. The victim’s account of the sexual relationship was corroborated by text messages that were sexual in nature with Burgess, as well as Burgess’ confession to the sexual acts.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Freeman told the judge, “The defendant is a master manipulator. He knows his audience and he will say whatever he needs to say to fit his agenda. Mr. Burgess, by his own admission, knew this victim was in a vulnerable state and exploited his position of trust. The level of harm in this case is excessive. This didn’t just affect the victim, but the entire family unit. Master manipulators are the most dangerous kind of sexual predators. That is what Mr. Burgess is.”.

Charles County Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier said at sentencing, “My reaction to all of this is just, wow. Mr. Burgess, you are a narcissist in the first degree. The court finds that a sentence of 25 years is appropriate in this case. This child will need counseling for the rest of her life and all her future relationships will be affected by this trauma. Was this a blood and guts case? No—but that doesn’t mean that your actions were not heinous.

