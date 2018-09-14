Spontaneous Decision Leads to $30,039 Keno Win for Hughesville Man

Hughesville resident wins big with 8-spot wager

A spur-of-the-moment decision to play Keno led a Hughesville resident to the Maryland Lottery Winner’s Circle to celebrate his big win of $30,039.

The retired truck dealership employee played the game on a whim after walking into one of his favorite Lottery retailers to fill up his car with gas and his pockets with Lottery scratch-offs. At the register of Hughesville Sunoco, the loyal player bought gas, several scratch-offs and a Keno ticket. The 71-year-old then returned home and continued with his day.

Later, the Charles County resident went online to check his ticket and see if he won. He had placed an 8-spot Keno bet and added the Super Bonus multiplier to his ticket. With the biggest smile on his face, the jubilant winner jumped up and down in excitement after discovering he’d won his largest Lottery prize yet.

The lucky player plans to put the prize toward bills and into savings. Joining in on this victory is the retailer located at 8144 Leonardtown Road in Hughesville. For selling a winning Kenoticket of $10,000 or more, Hughesville Sunoco earns a $300.39 bonus from the Lottery. The bonus is equal to 1 percent of the prize. Congrats to both winners!

