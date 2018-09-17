St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Assistance Identifying Robbery Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured. On September 11, 2018, the suspect entered the Quik Shop, located in the 21000 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, and pretended to purchase items.
Once the register was open, the suspect threw an article of clothing at the clerk and proceeded to steal an undisclosed amount of money from the register.
The suspect then fled the area on foot.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 extension *8031 or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
