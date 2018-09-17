St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Motor Vehicle Crash Involving Charles County Police Car

September 17, 2018

On September 16, 2018, at approximately 6:34 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle collision in the 27000 block of Three Notch Road, in Mechanicsville. Upon arrival, a vehicle was located on the shoulder of the road, with the operator still inside. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, operated by Charles County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sterlin Douglas, left the roadway for a suspected medical emergency. Douglas was traveling southbound on Three Notch Road in the area of Baptist Church Road, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a culvert, and continued on, striking two parked vehicles at the Used Car Factory. The vehicle reentered the roadway, and came to rest on the shoulder of the road.

Douglas was transported to a local trauma center with incapacitating injuries.

At this time it appears Douglas suffered a medical issue, which is believed to be a factor in the collision.

Alcohol and drug use do not appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision that has not yet provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Brian Connelly at (301) 475-4200 *extension 8031 or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

6 Responses to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Motor Vehicle Crash Involving Charles County Police Car

  1. Adam 12 on September 17, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Probably the victim of the midnight shift. Get well soon.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on September 17, 2018 at 6:51 pm

    Incapacitating injuries? Yikes…Wish you the best deputy youll be in our prayers.

    Reply
  3. Captain Obvious on September 18, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Smells very fishy.

    Reply
    • Aquaman on September 18, 2018 at 1:59 pm

      Your upper lip, perhaps?

      Reply
    • Captain Crunch on September 18, 2018 at 3:17 pm

      Shellfish poisoning? September has an “R” in it.

      Reply
    • Willie on September 18, 2018 at 3:42 pm

      Explain. What could possibly be “fishy” as the initial report says drugs and alcohol were not factors. My guess is he fell asleep or had a medical emergency.

      Reply

