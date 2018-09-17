The National Weather Service Has Issued a Tornado Watch for all of Southern Maryland

UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Tornado Watch that is in effect until 10:00 p.m. tonight for the following counties:

Anne Arundel

Calvert

Charles

Prince Georges

St. Mary’s

9/17/2018 @ 3:40 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Tornado Warning for West central Charles County in southern Maryland and East central Stafford County in northern Virginia, until 4:15 p.m.

At 3:38 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Aquia Creek, moving northeast at 25 mph.

For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely.