UPDATE: 3-Alarm Apartment Fire in Prince Georges County Ruled Arson

UPDATE 10/06/18: Personnel from the Fire/EMS Department Office of the Fire Marshal have determined a 3-alarm fire in New Carrollton to be “incendiary”.

On September 17, 2018, just before 3:30 pm Prince George’s County Firefighters responded to a fire at 5334 85th Avenue and arrived to find a working fire in a 3-story garden style apartment building.

The fire was extinguished after a nearly 2-hour firefight. The fire damaged 4 apartment buildings causing an estimated $2.2 million in damages and displaced about 130 residents. Fortunately, no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported on the day of the fire.

Fire Investigators identified a suspect and with the assistance of law enforcement arrested her on Thursday, October 4th.

Natasha Ciara Joyner, 32 years-of-age from New Carrollton has been charged with several crimes after setting the fire because she was allegedly upset with an ex-boyfriend.

Joyner has been charged with:

1st Degree Arson

2nd Degree Arson

1st Degree Malicious Burning

Malicious Destruction of Property (> $1000)

Reckless Endangerment

Additional charges are pending.

Joyner was transported to the Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro. Image of Joyner was not available.

9/18/18: On Monday, September 17, 2018, at approximately 3:35 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 3500 block of 85th Avenue, in Lanham, for the reported structure fire with subjects possibly trapped.

Prior to arrival of firefighters, dispatch advised responding units that the 911 caller reported smoke coming from her neighbors apartment and that one person was possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a 4-story apartment complex with smoke and fire showing from the roof. Firefighters requested more units for the confirmed working fire, and less than 15 minutes of arrival, a second alarm was sounded.

Approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene, the fire was extinguished with units wrapping up hot spots. Firefighters on scene had extensive issues putting the fire out due to hydrant and water pressure issues.

Its reported 4 apartment buildings and 44 apartments were damaged with approximately 130 occupants displaced.

Multiple agencies are assisting the displaced.

The fire is still under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Photos are courtesy of Richie Volunteer Fire Department, Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department, West Lanham Hills Volunteer Fire Department, and the Prince Georges County Volunteer Fire Department and PGFD PIO.

