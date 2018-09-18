Chaptico Man Arrested for Distribution of Fentanyl, Heroin and Cocaine

September 18, 2018
In august of 2018 the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office began to investigate Devone Hall, 30, of Chaptico, and his involvement in the distribution of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

As a result of the investigation, a search and seizure warrant was obtained for Hall’s person.

On September 13, 2018, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice Narcotics Division were conducting surveillance on Hall. On the same date, it was confirmed that Hall was wanted on an open arrest warrant for second degree assault. During surveillance, Hall was observed taking part in a drug deal.

At 7:45 p.m., Hall pulled into the parking lot of the Third Base convenience store located on Point Lookout Road, in Leonardtown. When Hall exited his vehicle and began to pump gas, deputies approached him and ordered him to get on the ground. Hall failed to comply and fled on foot, after a brief foot chase, a deputy was able to get Hall to the ground until assisting officers arrived. Once Hall was on the ground, he was given numerous orders to place his hands behind his back. Hall failed to comply with all orders and after a short struggle, Hall was finally taken into custody.

A deputy and his canine partner arrived on scene, and during the scan of the vehicle Hall was driving, the canine alerted to the presence of narcotics. In the vehicle police found a plastic bag containing heroin sitting on top of the center console near the gear selector. During a search of the vehicle a cloth bag was found in the handle of the driver’s door, inside the cloth bag were numerous plastic bags containing heroin. In the center console was a plastic grocery bag containing multiple plastic bags containing various drugs. One of the bags contained heroin, a second bag contained cocaine, a third bag contained a white powdery substance that was believed to be fentanyl. A loaded 9mm handgun was found between the driver’s seat and the center console and located on the back seat of the vehicle were several boxes of ammunition for a 9mm and 12 gauge. Hall’s criminal history showed in 2009 he was found guilty of drug distribution and gun charges, due to Hall’s criminal history he was prohibited to possess any firearm or ammunition.

Hall was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with the following:

  • possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute (3 counts)
  • possession of a controlled dangerous substance – not marijuana (3 counts)
  • firearm/drug traffic crime
  • resisting arrest
  • CDS: distribution etc. w/firearm
  • CDS-possession of firearms
  • illegal possession ammo
  • firearm use/felony-violent crime
  • reg firearm: illegal possession
  • handgun in vehicle
