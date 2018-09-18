39-Year-Old Lusby Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in Severna Park

On September 15th 2018 at approximately 1:15 a.m officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a crash on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard (MD-648) at Lower Magothy Beach Road in Severna Park.

A GMC 2500 Sierra pickup truck driven by Kyle Heck, 32, of, Severna Park, was traveling southbound on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard when it lost control, crossed the center line and struck a 2000 Volkswagen Cabrio traveling northbound. The GMC then crashed into a fence on the opposite side of the intersection and overturned.

Caron Tasker, 39, of Lusby, was identified as the driver of the Volkswagen. Tasker was trapped and required extrication by the Fire Department. She was taken to a trauma center in Baltimore where she later was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the GMC transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The preliminary cause of the crash is failure to remain right of center. Excessive speed and alcohol use by the driver of the GMC may be contributing factors.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department Traffic Safety Section is handing the investigation and any charges will be after review by the States Attorney.

