State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Fire in Dunkirk

On Friday, September 14, 2018, at approximately 10:45 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Solomons Island Road, and Ward Road, in Dunkirk, for the reported vehicle fire.

A passer-by traveling along Ward Road discovered the vehicle, abandoned and on fire. Crews arrived on scene to find a 2014 Honda Accord off the roadway and fully engulfed in flames.

The owner was identified as Jose Rivas Ramirez, with the vehicle loss estimated at $15,000, and unknown content value loss.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene to investigate and the preliminary cause of the fire was determined to be incendiary, with the area of origin still under investigation.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is still ongoing, updates will be provided when they become available.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6834.

