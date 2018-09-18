Lottery Seeks $50,000 Powerball Winner from Mechanicsville Burchmart, and More

Maryland’s Powerball players sure are lucky! They racked up prizes of $150,000 and $50,000 two months in a row, adding three more prize winners to the roster this past Saturday.

The Maryland Lottery is ready to welcome the seven players still holding onto their unclaimed tickets. No one hit the jackpot again on Saturday, so it rolled to $163 million for Wednesday, Sept. 19, but the drawing generated 25 third-tier winners nationwide including three in Maryland!

Check your tickets closely to see if you have one of these $150,000 or $50,000 winning tickets from the following drawings:

15 — $150,012 prize on a ticket with Power Play sold at 7-Eleven #23439 in Glen Burnie; $150,000 on a ticket with Power Play sold at Luxe Liquors in Laurel; and $50,000 on a ticket sold at Shoppers #2283 in Pasadena. Winning numbers: 2, 18, 19, 24 and 34 with Powerball of 3 and Power Play multiplier of 3.

1 — $150,000 prizes on two tickets with Power Play sold at Shoppers #2347 in Laurel.

25 — $50,000 prize on a ticket sold at Giant #141 in Glen Burnie.

11 — $50,000 prize on a ticket sold at Burchmart #1 in Mechanicsville.

If you have one of the lucky tickets, sign the back of the ticket immediately and put it in a safe location until you can claim your prize. Winners have 182 days after the drawing to claim their prize in person at Lottery headquarters located at 1800 Washington Boulevard in Baltimore.

