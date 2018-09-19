UPDATE: 31-Year-Old Nanjemoy Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in White Plains

UPDATE 9/19/2018 @ 10:35 a.m.: On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at approximately 1846 hours, Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on southbound United States Route 301 south of Maryland Route 227 in White Plains.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack requested the Maryland State Police CRASH Team to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 1998 Ford E-350 operated by Maria Heglmeier, 49, of White Plains, was traveling on southbound United States Route 301 south of Maryland Route 227 in White Plains. At the same time, the pedestrian, Walter Coulby II, 31, of Nanjemoy, was walking in the median and then began to run across the roadway. For unknown reasons, Mr. Coulby II entered the travel path of the Ford and was subsequently struck.

Mr. Coulby II was pronounced deceased on the scene by Charles County Emergency Medical Services personnel.

The operator of the Ford, Ms. Heglmeier refused treatment on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the MSP La Plata Barrack Duty Officer at (301) 392-1200.

9/19/2018: On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at approximately 6:45 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 4765 Crain Highway and Willows Crossing Road, in White Plains, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on scene to find the patient still in the roadway unconscious and not breathing.

Shortly after, emergency medical services pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Charles County Sheriffs Office and Maryland State Police responded to the scene and the incident is still under investigation, updates will be provided when they become available.