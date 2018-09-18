Point Lookout State Park Hosts Artillery Weekend

Living History Happens Sept. 29-30

The Friends of Point Lookout are hosting a U.S. Civil War weekend Sept. 29-30 at Point Lookout State Park in St. Mary’s County. Programs run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The program features artillery demonstrations and other programming. Tours of Fort #3 and the prison pen site will also be offered along with living history programs involving the military garrison of the fort along with civilian exhibits and impressions.

Point Lookout is a peninsula where the Potomac River meets Chesapeake Bay, and the viewpoint from this strategic location made it a pivotal place during the Civil War. In the early 1860s, the site housed a military fort, Hammond General Hospital and Camp Hoffman where prisoners of war were held.

More information is available by calling 301-872-5688​​, or emailing Bob Crickenberger with the Friends of Point Lookout.