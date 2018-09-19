Strong Arm Robbery in Waldorf Under Investigation

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at approximately 6:40 p.m., police responded to the area of 2600 block of Hamilton Place, and Bannister Circle for the reported assault and possible strong arm robbery.

Police arrived on scene to find a 41-year-old male subject was assaulted, and robbed for an undisclosed amount of cash. An ambulance was requested for victim who had multiple injuries to his face and other locations, it is unknown if he was transported to a hospital.

The suspect was described as a black male with short hair wearing a white cut off top, with a grey shirt over the white shirt, and red basketball shorts. Witnesses reported him running towards the parkway.

Shortly after, police spotted the male running away and going behind a church and after a brief foot chase through the woods, police had a subject in custody

Charles County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.