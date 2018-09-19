Strong Arm Robbery in Waldorf Under Investigation

September 19, 2018

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at approximately 6:40 p.m., police responded to the area of 2600 block of Hamilton Place, and Bannister Circle for the reported assault and possible strong arm robbery.

Police arrived on scene to find a 41-year-old male subject was assaulted, and robbed for an undisclosed amount of cash. An ambulance was requested for victim who had multiple injuries to his face and other locations, it is unknown if he was transported to a hospital.

The suspect was described as a black male with short hair wearing a white cut off top, with a grey shirt over the white shirt, and red basketball shorts. Witnesses reported him running towards the parkway.

Shortly after, police spotted the male running away and going behind a church and after a brief foot chase through the woods, police had a subject in custody

Charles County Sheriffs Office is currently investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.

This entry was posted on September 19, 2018 at 9:19 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to Strong Arm Robbery in Waldorf Under Investigation

  1. Lonewolfmcquade on September 19, 2018 at 10:10 am

    Typical

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on September 19, 2018 at 10:20 am

    It’s sad what Waldorf has become.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on September 19, 2018 at 1:53 pm

      Stop whining…..start complaining when waldorf has 100 murders or robberies are year.. typical southern Marylander response.

      Reply
    • JustSayYo on September 19, 2018 at 4:40 pm

      Become? It’s been a gangstas paradise since around 1993. The influx from PG County and DC did it in. Flee! While you are still able.

      Reply
  3. Mildred on September 19, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Worse than Oxon Hill…not playing!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.