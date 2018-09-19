2018 Photo Contest Winners Selected from 4,300 Entries

Baltimore County Photographer Kevin Moore Earns Grand Prize

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the winners of the 2018 Natural Resources Photo Contest, with the grand prize going to Kevin Moore of Perry Hall for his colorful autumn photo of a small blue heron.

This year’s grand prize package includes $500, a 2019 Maryland State Park and Trail Passport, a five-year subscription to Maryland Natural Resource magazine and five copies of the 2019 calendar with the winning image displayed on the cover.

“Thanks to all the photographers who took time to capture these stunning images,” Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton said. “I congratulate the winning entries and encourage you all to get outdoors to enjoy our state’s natural splendor and treasures.”

More than 4,300 photos were submitted by more than 800 photographers in this year’s contest, shattering last year’s record of 1,500 photos. Photographers from over 16 states, including California, Florida, New York and Ohio entered the contest.

In addition to the overall grand prize winner, the judges selected first through third place winners in four seasonal categories – winter, spring, summer and fall. Still to be determined is the “Fan Favorite,” which will be chosen by popular opinion on the department’s Facebook page. Followers are encouraged to “Like” and “Share” their pick between now and Sept. 30.

Here are the winners of the 2018 Maryland Natural Resources Photo Contest:

Grand Prize: Little Blue Heron Ready to Pounce by Kevin Moore

Winter:

First place: Welcome Friend by Julie Cavallio of Hydes

by Julie Cavallio of Hydes Second place: Cloaked by Scott Suriano of Baltimore City

by Scott Suriano of Baltimore City Third place: Bluebird in Snowfall by Jessica Nelson of Dayton

Spring:

First place: Watch Your Step by Robert Fawcett of Bowie

by Robert Fawcett of Bowie Second place: Willet Fall Asleep by Anthony VanSchoor of Columbia

by Anthony VanSchoor of Columbia Third place: Anchor and The Maryland Dove by Kim Kelly of Arnold

Summer:

First place: Young Crabbers’ Reflection by Christine Edwards of Annapolis

by Christine Edwards of Annapolis Second place: Eastern Box Turtle by Rick Dove of Crofton

by Rick Dove of Crofton Third place: Cicada Killer by Istvan Kerekes of Gaithersburg

Fall:

First place: Little Blue Heron Ready to Pounce by Kevin Moore of Perry Hall

by Kevin Moore of Perry Hall Second place: Slither by Jonathan Merril of Reston, Virginia

by Jonathan Merril of Reston, Virginia Third place: Lone Fisherman on the Potomac by Ken Walz of Freeland

The first place winners will receive a park passport, a two-year magazine subscription and five copies of the 2019 calendar. Second place winners will receive a one-year magazine subscription and five copies of the calendar. Third place and fan-favorite winners will receive a complimentary copy of the calendar. Every winner and the “Fan Favorite” will have their images published in the calendar.