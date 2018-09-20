St. Mary’s College Student Gregory ’19 Interns with GLBT Historical Society in San Francisco

St. Mary’s College Student Jenna Gregory ’19 (art history) was the fifth St. Mary’s College recipient for an internship scholarship created by alumnus and SMCM Board of Trustees member John Bell ’95 that provides funds for students to intern with the GLBT Historical Society in San Francisco, California. Elisabeth Cornu, museum adviser for GLBTHS, remarked that “Jenna has been wonderful, not only in helping us catalog a number of important items at the archives and helping with shelving work but also in assisting with exhibit preparation and doing desk duty at the museum. [She] has done all of her duties with characteristic enthusiasm and cheerfulness.”

According to Gregory, “I saw amazing works of art and learned so much that I will use to hopefully pursue a career in art museums. This internship was also extremely helpful in developing my interest in feminist and LGBTQ art history.”

A resident of Baltimore, Maryland, Gregory is pursuing minors in both religious studies and women, gender, and sexuality studies. Summer internships provide exclusive opportunities for St. Mary’s College students with an award ranging from $2,000 – $5,000.