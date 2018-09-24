St. Mary’s County Commissioners Proclaim Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month serves as an opportunity to share both past and present cultural contributions of Hispanic-Americans. The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County proudly celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a proclamation which acknowledges the theme “Hispanics: Our Endless Voice to Enhance our Traditions.” Hispanic Heritage Observations first began in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson as “Hispanic Heritage Week.” It was expanded to a full month by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, beginning September 15 and ending October 15, known today as Hispanic Heritage Month.

“The United States of America was built by and thrives on the ingenuity, integrity and diverse contributions of its people,” said Commissioner Tom Jarboe (1st District). “The Hispanic-American community continues to positively influence our country by integrating the foundational qualities of faith, hard work, service, patriotism and a strong commitment to family. Hispanics have helped to shape our communities and have enhanced our quality of life.”

Increasingly, Hispanics hold a variety of key roles in the community as business owners, engineers, doctors, lawyers, laborers, teachers, public servants and brave service members who help to defend the United States with integrity, pride and honor.

In proclaiming Hispanic Heritage Month, the commissioners urge all citizens to recognize the contributions Hispanics have made and continue to make in every aspect of American life.

